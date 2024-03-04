Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Batala Colony police limits

on Monday.

A police spokesman said 29-year-old Ismail of Mian Colony Waris Pura committed

suicide by hanging himself up with a rope.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing formalities, he added.

