Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Batala Colony police limits
on Monday.
A police spokesman said 29-year-old Ismail of Mian Colony Waris Pura committed
suicide by hanging himself up with a rope.
The police handed over the body to the family after completing formalities, he added.
