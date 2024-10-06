Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A man has committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sargodha Road police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 25-year-old Faisal, a resident of Muslim Block Green Town, became dejected over some domestic issues and he shot himself in the chest.
As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last amid getting intensive care treatment.
The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
