Man Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Man commits suicide

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room here at Shahab Pura Road on Thursday.

According to rescue-1122 spokesperson, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Imran Shah,resident of Mughal Street near Shah Shakoor graveyard, Shahab Pura Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).

Police launched investigation.

