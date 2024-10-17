Man Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room here at Shahab Pura Road on Thursday.
According to rescue-1122 spokesperson, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Imran Shah,resident of Mughal Street near Shah Shakoor graveyard, Shahab Pura Road.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).
Police launched investigation.
