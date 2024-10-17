Man commits suicide

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room here at Shahab Pura Road on Thursday.

According to rescue-1122 spokesperson, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Imran Shah,resident of Mughal Street near Shah Shakoor graveyard, Shahab Pura Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH).

Police launched investigation.