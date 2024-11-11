Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A sexagenarian reportedly committed suicide in the area of Millat Town police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 65-year-old Farhat Mehmood of Chak No198-RB Munnianwala allegedly cut the veins of his arm over unknown reasons.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot but in vain because the man had already expired due to bleeding.

Later, the body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.