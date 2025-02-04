Man commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A 40-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over domestic issues in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Yaseen, a resident of Basti Ghazlani. Upon receiving the information police reached the scene took the body into custody and initiated an investigation.