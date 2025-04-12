Man commits suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A youth allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself over a domestic dispute near Rasoolpur Bosan Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, 19-year-old Azhar s/o Mazhar was a drug addict and had s property dispute with the family. He ended his own life by shooting himself in the chest. The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital.