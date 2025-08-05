Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A man committed suicide by throwing himself before

a moving train near Ahmedpur East area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a 35-year-old man who has yet

to be identified, ended his life by throwing himself before a

moving Karachi bound train Green Line Express in Ahmedpur

East.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police were investigating.