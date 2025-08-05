Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Man commits suicide

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A man committed suicide by throwing himself before

a moving train near Ahmedpur East area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a 35-year-old man who has yet

to be identified, ended his life by throwing himself before a

moving Karachi bound train Green Line Express in Ahmedpur

East.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police were investigating.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

4 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

4 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

4 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan