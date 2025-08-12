Man Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) An unidentified man committed suicide near KIPS college in Sambrial Thana,here on Tuesday.
According to police,he committed suicide by jumping under a train,As a result,he died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 concerned shifted the body to THQ hospital Sambrial.
Further investigation was underway.
