Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A man committed suicide after quarrelling with his wife in Mansoorabad police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 35-year-old Shakeel of Chak No.203-RB Malik Pur became dejected when his wife exchanged harsh words with him over a domestic dispute.

He committed suicide by shooting himself. Police took the body into custody and started an investigation.