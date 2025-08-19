Man Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A man committed suicide after quarrelling with his wife in Mansoorabad police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 35-year-old Shakeel of Chak No.203-RB Malik Pur became dejected when his wife exchanged harsh words with him over a domestic dispute.
He committed suicide by shooting himself. Police took the body into custody and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification32 seconds ago
-
New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy34 seconds ago
-
Man commits suicide37 seconds ago
-
Four killed, one injured in Karachi wall collapse incident39 seconds ago
-
PRCS teams providing immediate relief to rain-hit communities: Farzhana Naek11 minutes ago
-
Two food units sealed over poor hygiene, mismanagement in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI MNA's plea against travel restriction21 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
One killed, 25 injured in bus crash30 minutes ago
-
SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony31 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan31 minutes ago
-
IHC grants post-arrest bail to accused in blasphemy case31 minutes ago