RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself in Dhoke Khabba here on Tuesday.

According to rescue 1122, a 21-year-old Shahzaib locked himself in a room and killed himself by a pistol over some domestic dispute.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to THQ hospital for autopsy.