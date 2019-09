FAISALABAD, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Sammundri police on Sunday.

According to police, Zafar Iqbal (40) of Chak No.473-GB became dejected after quarreling with family members over a domestic dispute.

Upon it, he locked himself in a room and committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling.