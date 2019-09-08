Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::A man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police on Sunday.

Police spokesman said here, Akhtar Hussain (62) of Abdullah Colony Sammundri Road became dejected after quarreling with family members over domestic dispute.

He swallowed poison pills and started feeling dilapidated condition.

He was shifted to hospital where he died.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary legal formalities.