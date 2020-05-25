UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :A man has reportedly committed suicide in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 47-year-old Obaidur Rehman r/o of Douglas Pura was mentally retarded person.

He reportedly cut his neck-vain after locking him into washroom of the house.

As a result, he died due to bleeding.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

