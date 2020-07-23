Man commits suicide

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic issue in the limits of B-Division police station.

Police said here on Thursday that a 45-year-old Muhammad Asif s/o Jamal uddin r/o Kot Katal Garhi area had an altercation with family members over domestic issue.

He committed suicide by hanging himself and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

The body was handed over to family after legal-medico formalities.

Further investigation was underway.