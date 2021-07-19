UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide After Failing To Reconcile With Angry Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:52 PM

Man commits suicide after failing to reconcile with angry wife

A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills after he failed to reconcile with angry wife, at Zafar colony Muzaffargarh city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills after he failed to reconcile with angry wife, at Zafar colony Muzaffargarh city.

According to hospital sources, Bismillah Jaan, a resident of Zafar colony was upset due to a domestic issue as his wife left him and got settle at her parent's home.

Bismillah Jaan tried his best to settle the dispute.

He, however, failed to reconcile with the angry wife. In fit of disappointment, he allegedly consumed poisonous pills, present in wheat stock. Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh. Later on, he was shifted to Nishtar hospital wherein he died. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

