Man Commits Suicide After Failure To Provide Warm Clothes To Children

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Mehr Hassan, resident  of Korangi area, ended his life but wrote  letter to PM Khan for provision of house and job to his family.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) A man committed suicide after he failed to fulfill desire of “warm clothes” of his children in Haideri area of Karachi, the police said here on Thursday.

Mehr Hassan, the resident of Korangi area of Ibrahim Haideri in Karachi, ended his life but before committing suicide, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister and mentioned his poverty. He said asked the PM for home and job for his family. He also mentioned that he would commit suicide by setting himself ablaze.

According to the family, the children asked Meer Hassan for warmth clothes which he failed to bring for them and subsequently ended his life.

The locals say that Mehr Hassan went to a nearby graveyard where he poured kerosene oil on himself but the people in around rushed to him to save his life and took him to nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

