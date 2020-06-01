Man commits suicide after giving poisonous syrup to children

A man committed suicide while two children fainted in Kundian police limits

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide while two children fainted in Kundian police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Muhammad Razzaq, 36 resident of Shaikhwala Tehsil Kundian remained depressed due to his adverse economic condition.

On the day in extreme anxiety Razzaq took poisonous soft drink after giving it to his two children Hasher (10) and Abid (7).

They were shifted to DHQ hospital Minawlai where Muhammad Razzaq expired whereas the children were said to be in stable condition.

Police are investigating into the matter.