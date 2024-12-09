Man Commits Suicide After Injuring Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An infuriated person committed suicide after injuring his wife over domestic issues, here on Monday.
According to police, Tariq Majeed, resident of Firdous Colony, Jhang road shot at and injured his wife Asima Bibi over domestic issues and later ended his life by shooting a bullet in forehead.
A police team reached the site and moved the body to the mortuary and collected forensic evidence from the site.
Investigation has been started into the incident.
