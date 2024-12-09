Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Injuring Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Man commits suicide after injuring wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An infuriated person committed suicide after injuring his wife over domestic issues, here on Monday.

According to police, Tariq Majeed, resident of Firdous Colony, Jhang road shot at and injured his wife Asima Bibi over domestic issues and later ended his life by shooting a bullet in forehead.

A police team reached the site and moved the body to the mortuary and collected forensic evidence from the site.

Investigation has been started into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Suicide Wife Jhang SITE From

Recent Stories

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

13 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

24 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

32 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan