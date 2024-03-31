Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) A man committed suicide after killing three of his in-laws family members and injuring two others the their house, situated in Rasool Park locality of Samnabad area on Sunday.

Police said the accused, namely Nadeem, got engaged to a sister of one Sarfaraz one year ago.

On the day of the incident, he entered the house, exchanged harsh words with his in-laws on some matrimonial issues and then opened fire on four people including two women.

As a result, Sarfaraz and Nazia Bibi received severe injuries and died on-the-spot. Two other family members -- Irfan and Shazia -- were shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

On getting information, police reached the spot and started investigation.