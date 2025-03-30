Man commits suicide after killing daughter, injuring wife, sister-in-law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A man allegedly committed suicide after shooting his daughter dead and injuring his wife and sister-in-law in Madina Town police limits.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 28-year-old Raja Kashif of Dawood Chowk lost his temper over a domestic dispute and shot himself dead after seriously injuring his 6-year-old daughter Meerab, 25-year-old wife Zunaira and her sister Faiza Younus (27).

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the victims but Meerab Kashif died on the spot whereas other two victims were shifted to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is under progress, he added.