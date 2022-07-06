Man commits suicide after killing daughter, mother

HANGU, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) ::A man on Wednesday committed suicide after killing his daughter and mother over petty domestic dispute.

According to DSP Chapar Police Station, Mehboob Orakzai, a man Noor Saeed killed his 56-year-old mother, and 18-year-old daughter after exchange of harsh words in Chapar Mushti area of district Orakzai.

Noor's 10-year-old son also sustained injuries in the incident, he added.

All three bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Chappar for medico-legal formalities.