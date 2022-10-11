Man commits suicide after killing his fiancee

A man committed suicide after shooting dead his teenage tenth grader fiancee over a minor dispute in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide after shooting dead his teenage tenth grader fiancee over a minor dispute in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Mazhar Nawaz (25), a resident of Bilal Ganj, got enraged with his 15-year-old fiancee Amina Nasir over a minor dispute.

He opened fire at her near Rae Aslam Textile Mills at Lahore Road when she was going to attend her school.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Later, the accused also shot himself dead.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation.