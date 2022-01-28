Man commits suicide after killing his wife over domestic issue

(@FahadShabbir)

A person committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute here in Gaggu Mandi police station premises on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :A person committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute here in Gaggu Mandi police station premises on Friday.

According to details, a citizen namely Ali Raza resident of 245/EB brought his wife Sonia Bibi from her parents home and they started quarrelling over domestic dispute.

Ali Raza opened fire with pistol and killed his wife and then ended his own life with another fire.

The family sources said that the couple mostly quarrelled due to financial problems and they have got married some seven months ago and Sonia was also pregnant.

Police shifted the bodies to Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. Upon receiving the information, DSP Burewala reached on the spot.