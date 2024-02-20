Man commits suicide after killing nephew

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over

a property dispute near here on Tuesday.

Police said Ali Ahmed, 35, had a property dispute with his brother Nadeem, wife Rukhsana,

nephew Akmal and niece Muneeba.

Today, he entered the house of his brother

and opened firing at them. Resultantly, his nephew Akmal died on the spot

while others sustained injuries.

Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.