Man Commits Suicide After Killing Nephew
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over
a property dispute near here on Tuesday.
Police said Ali Ahmed, 35, had a property dispute with his brother Nadeem, wife Rukhsana,
nephew Akmal and niece Muneeba.
Today, he entered the house of his brother
and opened firing at them. Resultantly, his nephew Akmal died on the spot
while others sustained injuries.
Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.
