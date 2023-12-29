Man commits suicide after killing nephew on property issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over

a property dispute here on Friday.

Police said Ali Imran, 35, had a property dispute with his brother islam, wife Shamim ,

nephew Afzaal and niece Misbah.

Today, he entered the house of his brother and opened firing

at them.

Resultantly, his nephew Afzal died on the spot while Shamim and Misbah sustained

bullet injuries.

Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.

Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured

to a local hospital.