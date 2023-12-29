Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Nephew On Property Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Man commits suicide after killing nephew on property issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over

a property dispute here on Friday.

Police said Ali Imran, 35, had a property dispute with his brother islam, wife Shamim ,

nephew Afzaal and niece Misbah.

Today, he entered the house of his brother and opened firing

at them.

Resultantly, his nephew Afzal died on the spot while Shamim and Misbah sustained

bullet injuries.

Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.

Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured

to a local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Died Suicide Wife Man Same Rescue 1122 Weapon

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

4 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

18 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

18 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

18 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

19 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

19 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

19 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

19 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan