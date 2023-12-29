Man Commits Suicide After Killing Nephew On Property Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A man committed suicide after killing his nephew and injuring relatives over
a property dispute here on Friday.
Police said Ali Imran, 35, had a property dispute with his brother islam, wife Shamim ,
nephew Afzaal and niece Misbah.
Today, he entered the house of his brother and opened firing
at them.
Resultantly, his nephew Afzal died on the spot while Shamim and Misbah sustained
bullet injuries.
Later on, the accused also took his own life with the same weapon.
Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured
to a local hospital.