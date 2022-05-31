UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Sister

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Man commits suicide after killing sister

A man shot his sister dead and later committed suicide over property dispute at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A man shot his sister dead and later committed suicide over property dispute at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday.

Police said that Abid (50) came to see sister Sajida (60) from Gujranwala to Lahore where they exchanged of harsh words over property issue.

In a fit of rage, Abid shot at and killed his sister and later he ended his life by shooting himself.

On information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody.

The police have shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

SP Iqbal Town Dr Amara Sherazi directed the police to take action into the incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Suicide Man Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves Rs150,000 support amount ..

Federal Cabinet approves Rs150,000 support amount for pilgrims: Abdul Shakoor

1 minute ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Macron on Possibility of EU Embargo on Russian Gas ..

Macron on Possibility of EU Embargo on Russian Gas: Nothing Can Be Ruled Out

1 minute ago
 E&T Department checks 35,727 vehicles in Sindh

E&T Department checks 35,727 vehicles in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Customs AC/DC to ensure 24/7 presence at airports ..

Customs AC/DC to ensure 24/7 presence at airports to facilitate passengers: Sufi ..

1 minute ago
 Hungary's Orban Says Europe Teetering on Edge of G ..

Hungary's Orban Says Europe Teetering on Edge of Global Energy Crisis Due to San ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.