Man commits suicide after killing sister

A man shot his sister dead and later committed suicide over property dispute at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A man shot his sister dead and later committed suicide over property dispute at Nawan Kot here on Tuesday.

Police said that Abid (50) came to see sister Sajida (60) from Gujranwala to Lahore where they exchanged of harsh words over property issue.

In a fit of rage, Abid shot at and killed his sister and later he ended his life by shooting himself.

On information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody.

The police have shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

SP Iqbal Town Dr Amara Sherazi directed the police to take action into the incident.