Man commits suicide after killing three relatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Shahdara Town here on Sunday.

The accused, Waqas, 38, gunned down Shagufta Matloob, 50, Nauman, 30, and Neha, 25.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed overthe bodies to police which started investigation.