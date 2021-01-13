Man Commits Suicide After Killing Two Daughters
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide after killing two daughters at Raj Garh Sandha on Wednesday.
The police said Zia killed his mentally ill daughters- Sadia, 34, and Aqsa, 30,- with a sharp-edged weapon. After it, the accused also injured himself who was shiftedto a hospital where he died.
The bodies were shifted to a dead house. Further investigation is under way.