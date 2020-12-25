Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

A man committed suicide after killing his two brothers-in-law over a domestic issue here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his two brothers-in-law over a domestic issue here on Friday.

The police said the accused, William Maseeh, went to the house of his in-laws to patch up with his wife but, on refusal, he opened firing.

Resultantly, his two brothers-in-law- Stephen Maseeh and Talat Maseeh- died instantly in Talwara Mughalaan and, later, the accused took his own life after he shot himself.

The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for an autopsy.