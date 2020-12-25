UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Two In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:55 PM

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

A man committed suicide after killing his two brothers-in-law over a domestic issue here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his two brothers-in-law over a domestic issue here on Friday.

The police said the accused, William Maseeh, went to the house of his in-laws to patch up with his wife but, on refusal, he opened firing.

Resultantly, his two brothers-in-law- Stephen Maseeh and Talat Maseeh- died instantly in Talwara Mughalaan and, later, the accused took his own life after he shot himself.

The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for an autopsy.

Related Topics

Firing Police Died Suicide Wife Man

Recent Stories

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

3 minutes ago

PHA arranges Christmas cake cutting ceremony

8 minutes ago

Ankara Expects New Opportunities in Relations With ..

8 minutes ago

‘Had Coronavirus not been there I would have mar ..

23 minutes ago

Marathon in Faisalabad, 200 athletes participated

8 minutes ago

Tribute paid to Quaid-e-Azam on his 144th Birth An ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.