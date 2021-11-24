UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:58 PM

A man slit the throat of his wife and later committed suicide over domestic dispute in a nearby locality on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A man slit the throat of his wife and later committed suicide over domestic dispute in a nearby locality on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Noorpur village where Siddiq,30, resident of Nehr Stop slit the throat of his wife Bano Siddiq, 29, with a sharp edged weapon and later he injured himself.

Bano died on the spot while the accused succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

On information, police and rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ hospital Kasur for medico legal report.

Police were looking into the matter.

