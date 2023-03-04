UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Man commits suicide after killing wife

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Iqbal Town area of Hajipura police station on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, 50-year-old Mehmood Butt shot dead his wife Seema, 45, over the domestic dispute and, later on, took his own life after shooting himself.

On information, DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza visited the place while SP Investigation, DSP CityCircle and a forensic team reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Suicide Wife Man

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

39 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

58 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

1 hour ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.