Man commits suicide after killing wife

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Iqbal Town area of Hajipura police station on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, 50-year-old Mehmood Butt shot dead his wife Seema, 45, over the domestic dispute and, later on, took his own life after shooting himself.

On information, DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza visited the place while SP Investigation, DSP CityCircle and a forensic team reached the spot and started investigation.