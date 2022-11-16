Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :An man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and suckling daughter over a domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 27-year-old Imran Arshad of Sultan Chowk, Maqsood Abad, got enraged over some domestic disputes and allegedly shot dead his wife Sania (26) and daughter Aizal Fatima (9 months).

Later, the accused also committed suicide by shooting himself. The area police reached the crime scene and took the bodies into custody.

Meanwhile, acting CPO Faisalabad Abdullah Ahmad directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and immediately submit report to him, police spokesman said.