Man commits suicide after killing wife in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his wife over domestic issue here at nearby village in Satiana police limits on Monday.

Police said that Abdul Manan r/o Chak No 133-GB shot dead his wife Azad Bibi dead over domestic issues and later, he shot himself with the same weapon.

Police took the bodies into custody and shifted to THQ hospital,Jarranwala for postmortem.