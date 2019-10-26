UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

Man commits suicide after killing wife in Faisalabad

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute and later committed suicide here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute and later committed suicide here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Raza Garden on East Canal road where Afzal Mahmood (54) shot at and killed his wife Madiha Afzal (49) and later committed suicide by shooting himself over a domestic dispute.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for medico-legal formalities.

Madina Town police are investigating.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Suicide Wife Man

Recent Stories

2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

19 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's stau ..

21 seconds ago

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

23 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

15 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

18 minutes ago

ANP issues show cause notices to five local leader ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.