Man commits suicide after killing wife in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute and later committed suicide here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Raza Garden on East Canal road where Afzal Mahmood (54) shot at and killed his wife Madiha Afzal (49) and later committed suicide by shooting himself over a domestic dispute.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for medico-legal formalities.

Madina Town police are investigating.