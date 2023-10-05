Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Woman, Her Father Over Matrimonial Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

An armed person allegedly gunned down a woman, and her father and committed suicide by shooting himself over a matrimonial issue in Boman G Chowk in the limits of Jalalabad police station here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) An armed person allegedly gunned down a woman, and her father and committed suicide by shooting himself over a matrimonial issue in Boman G Chowk in the limits of Jalalabad police station here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a person named Majid resident of Basti Khudadad wanted to marry a divorced woman namely Iqra resident of Boman G Chowk Gujjar Khada who was also the mother of three kids but she refused to marry him.

During the incident day, he entered the house of Iqra and opened straight fire and critically injured Iqra, her father, and her brother and later committed suicide by shooting himself.

As a result, Iqra died on the spot while her father Shamshad succumbed to injuries at Nishtar Hospital while the condition of her brother Talha was also said to be critical.

Police concerned have taken the bodies into custody and started legal action into the incident.

