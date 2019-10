A man committed suicide after killing his former mother-in-law over a family dispute in Lalokey village on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide after killing his former mother-in-law over a family dispute in Lalokey village on Thursday.

According to the police, Waheed shot dead Abida over the family dispute and later took his own life.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.