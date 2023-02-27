Man commits suicide along with 2 sons in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man, along with his two minor sons, committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Alay-wala bridge, tehsil Sambrial, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A man, along with his two minor sons, committed suicide by jumping into a canal near Alay-wala bridge, tehsil Sambrial, here on Monday.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, 38-year-old Abdul Rauf, along with his two children -- 7-year-old Dawood and 9-year-old Yahya -- jumped into the canal to end their life.

Rescue-1122 officials reached the scene, and divers fished out the body of Abdul Rauf and his son Dawood. An operation was still under way to find the body of Yahya.

According to the relatives, the man jumped into the canal over a domestic issue.