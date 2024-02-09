Man Commits Suicide, Another Also Attempts But Receives Injuries
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A man allegedly strangled himself to death following domestic tension at Mohalla Ghous Pura, here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Shehzad (28) son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Ghous Pura. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site soon after the officials received information.
The heir refused to shift the dead body to Nishtar hospital. However, local police are investigating the incident.
In another incident, a man shot himself and sustained injuries. The man identified as Zafar Sultan son of Shiekh Rasheed is a resident of New Shah Shams Colony.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to the hospital where he was stated critical. The injured person was also allegedly facing domestic issues.
