UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide At Hazara Town Area Of Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Man commits suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta

A young man committed suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A young man committed suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the 18 -year-old Irfan belonging to Hazara community strangulated himself with rope at his house.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Suicide Young Man

Recent Stories

Woman killed in firing incident

Woman killed in firing incident

3 minutes ago
 Nine more die of corona in KP

Nine more die of corona in KP

3 minutes ago
 Performance of AUST, inspiration for 32 universiti ..

Performance of AUST, inspiration for 32 universities: Bangash

53 minutes ago
 Greeks protest at soaring cost of living

Greeks protest at soaring cost of living

53 minutes ago
 Galyat receives 2 feet snow during three days spel ..

Galyat receives 2 feet snow during three days spell

53 minutes ago
 Punjab governor inaugurates 'Maqbool Ahmad Block' ..

Punjab governor inaugurates 'Maqbool Ahmad Block' at KEMU

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>