Man commits suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta

A young man committed suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A young man committed suicide at Hazara Town area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the 18 -year-old Irfan belonging to Hazara community strangulated himself with rope at his house.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of the suicide could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.