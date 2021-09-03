Man commits suicide, body of woman found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide and the body of a woman was found in here on Friday.

Police sources said Faisal (20), a resident of Qadari Wind Kasur, committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over some domestic issues.

Police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling the legal requirements.

Also, the police recovered a decomposed body of an unidentified woman in Jajja Kalan area on the outskirts of Kasur.

Sarai Mugal police sent the body to a local hospital for postmortem.