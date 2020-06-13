Man Commits Suicide By Train
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:51 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A person committed suicide by jumping before the train at Riazabad railway Station near Taataypur here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40 years old Mehtab s/o Falak Sher had family dispute and he jumped before the train after brawling.
Resultantly, he died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to local police.