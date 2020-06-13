UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide By Train

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

A person committed suicide by jumping before the train at Riazabad railway Station near Taataypur here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A person committed suicide by jumping before the train at Riazabad railway Station near Taataypur here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 40 years old Mehtab s/o Falak Sher had family dispute and he jumped before the train after brawling.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to local police.

