UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide Due To Poverty

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Man commits suicide due to poverty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A man reportedly committed suicide over poverty related issues in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 23-year-old William Masih of Tehsil Quarters No 3 was unemployed for the last many months and his family was facing severely financial constraints.

He got dejected due to the situation and committed suicide by shooting himself.

Receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Mian Khalid, along with SHO Rail Bazaar police station and other police officials, shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Man Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Somalia and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Somalia and offers condolences over munitions expl ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting hotel in M ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting hotel in Mogadishu

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours Professor Lord Alec Prowers ..

Sharjah Ruler honours Professor Lord Alec Prowers and AUS members of Board of Tr ..

15 minutes ago
 Sheikha Bodour confers degrees on 670 students at ..

Sheikha Bodour confers degrees on 670 students at AUS Spring 2023 Commencement

29 minutes ago
 Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.