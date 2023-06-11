Man commits suicide due to poverty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A man reportedly committed suicide over poverty related issues in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 23-year-old William Masih of Tehsil Quarters No 3 was unemployed for the last many months and his family was facing severely financial constraints.

He got dejected due to the situation and committed suicide by shooting himself.

Receiving information, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Lines Mian Khalid, along with SHO Rail Bazaar police station and other police officials, shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem, he added.