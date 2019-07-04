Man commits suicide in Arifwala

A 20-year-old young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Thursday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A 20-year-old young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Bilal, resident of mohallah tootiyanwala, had develop some disputes with his family.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with his family members, he ended his life by strangulated himself with a ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.