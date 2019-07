A man committed suicide by hanging himself over marriage dispute with his family members in village Parri in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A man committed suicide by hanging himself over marriage dispute with his family members in village Parri in the limits of Pindigheb Police Station on Thursday.

Police said Ahmed Nawaz's body was handed over to his family after autopsy at THQ Hospital.

