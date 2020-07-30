UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:29 PM

A 27 years old man committed suicide in Mohallah Langar in the limits of Jand Police station on Thursday

Police while quoting family members of the deceased said that Mohammad Rizwan, who was a tailor by profession, was distressed for last couple of weeks due to low business.

He shot himself in head and died on the spot. His body was handed over to his family members for burial after autopsy at THQ hospital.

Jand Police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

