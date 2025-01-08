Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A man on Wednesday committed suicide over alleged blackmailing and extortion in Dhoke Mehri under the limits of Pindigheb police station .

The police said that Muhammad Ramzan committed suicide over the alleged blackmailing and extortion of some persons.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

