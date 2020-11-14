Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

A young man has committed suicide over a domestic issue in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man has committed suicide over a domestic issue in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that 45-year-old Muhammad Yousaf resident of chak 203-RB Malik Pur swallowed poison pills.

As a result, he started feeling dilapidated condition and was shifted to hospitalbut in vain.

Police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.