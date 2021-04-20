Man commits suicide in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide on an electric pole in Sadar police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 41-year-old Salahud Din climbed on an electricity pole, Rasheed Abadon Jhang Road and caught electricity wires. He received a fatal electric shock.

The reason of his suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.