Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

A man committed suicide on an electric pole in Sadar police limits on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide on an electric pole in Sadar police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 41-year-old Salahud Din climbed on an electricity pole, Rasheed Abadon Jhang Road and caught electricity wires. He received a fatal electric shock.

The reason of his suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

