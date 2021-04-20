Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:55 PM
A man committed suicide on an electric pole in Sadar police limits on Tuesday
A police spokesman said 41-year-old Salahud Din climbed on an electricity pole, Rasheed Abadon Jhang Road and caught electricity wires. He received a fatal electric shock.
The reason of his suicide is yet to be ascertained, the police said.