Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 45-year-old Tazeem Ashraf, a resident of Maqsood Abad, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.

He was rushed to an area hospital but he died on the way.

The body was handed over his relatives for burial after completing necessary legal procedure.