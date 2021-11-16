Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 45-year-old Tazeem Ashraf, a resident of Maqsood Abad, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.
He was rushed to an area hospital but he died on the way.
The body was handed over his relatives for burial after completing necessary legal procedure.