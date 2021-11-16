UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:46 PM

A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 45-year-old Tazeem Ashraf, a resident of Maqsood Abad, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.

He was rushed to an area hospital but he died on the way.

The body was handed over his relatives for burial after completing necessary legal procedure.

