Man commits suicide in faisalabad

A man committed suicide over a dispute with his wife in the area of Bhowana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man committed suicide over a dispute with his wife in the area of Bhowana police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the wife of Waqas, a resident of Mohallah Obhan Road, had left him over a domestic dispute and started living with her parents.

The man tried to reconcile with his wife but she refused to return. In a fit of dejection, he swallowed poisonous substance.

He was rushed to an area hospital but in vain and breathed his last on the way.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.